Pleasant, Thurman
1969 - 2019
Thurman Clinton "Buggy" Pleasant Jr., age 49. Sunrise October 22, 1969 and Sunset March 6, 2019. Visitation 11am and Memorial Service 12noon Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The PLEASANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019