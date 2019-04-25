Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thurman Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurman Sullivan


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thurman Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Thurman
1953 - 2019
Thurman Sullivan, age 65, of Columbus, passed away April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Harden and Grace Sullivan. Survived by children, Cathy and Brian Sullivan; brothers, Truman, Larry, Leonard, and Junior Sullivan; sisters, Sue Snodgrass, Dora Vernon, and Goldie Wilson; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To sign and view Thurman's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now