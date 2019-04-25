|
|
Sullivan, Thurman
1953 - 2019
Thurman Sullivan, age 65, of Columbus, passed away April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Harden and Grace Sullivan. Survived by children, Cathy and Brian Sullivan; brothers, Truman, Larry, Leonard, and Junior Sullivan; sisters, Sue Snodgrass, Dora Vernon, and Goldie Wilson; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To sign and view Thurman's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019