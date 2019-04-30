|
Bronson Ashbrook, Tiffany, Emily and Elivia
Tiffany Bronson, Emily Ashbrook and Elivia Ashbrook, have all entered in Heaven. Tiffany passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of 29, while her daughters, Emily, age 6, and Elivia, an unborn child, passed on April 11, 2019, all three as the result of a tragic accident. Surviving family include, Tiffany's fiance and the girls father, Mark Ashbrook; Tiffany and Mark's other daughter, Elizabeth Ashbrook; Tiffany's father, Dale (Cindy Miller) Bronson; Tiffany's brothers and sisters, James Ashbrook, Christopher Ashbrook and Chrissy Ashbrook; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 4-8 PM, where service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Interment Mifflin Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to help with funeral expenses. This can be done directly to the funeral home at www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019