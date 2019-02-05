|
|
King, Tiffany
1980 - 2019
Tiffany Lynn King, born first of four children on October 8, 1980 and passed away January 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lee M. Aldridge; and three children, Tori, Michael, and Maranda; her mother, Monica King; three siblings, Tommy, Damion, and Krissy; and her grandparents, Duane and Lola Campbell; followed by aunts, uncles, cousins and five pets she loved dearly. Tiffany touched many souls as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and great friend to many. Tiffany lived an eventful life, she was faced with many different obstacles and adventures. She was an active AA and Cypress Church member. There was never a dull moment around her bright, colorful soul. Leaving behind the best of memories with the best of people. She will be truly missed. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St., Friday 5-7pm, where service will be held at 7pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019