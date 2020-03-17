Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville Chapel (IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY)
4341 N High St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville Chapel (IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY)
4341 N High St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Tiffany M. Barrett


1986 - 2020
Tiffany M. Barrett Obituary
Barrett, Tiffany M.
Tiffany M. Barrett, age 33, passed away suddenly and tragically on March 13, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio on June 19, 1986 to surviving parents James and Cheryl Barrett. Preceded in death by grandparents James and Elizabeth Barrett and William and Carolyn Ogle, aunts Wendy Sue Myers and Brenda Baer, cousin Deena R. Brown. Also surviving her daughter, Kilye Marie James and her, father Brandt James; sister, Samantha Barrett; brothers, James Michael Barrett and Joseph (Brooke) Allen Barrett; aunts and uncles, Pam (Jeffrey) Staley, Teresa (William) Charlton, Carol Marcum, Lisa and Brian Colburn, Sandy and Sean Jordan and John William Barrett; nieces and nephews, Garrett Gorby, Calab Gorby, Paisley Lawson and Ryland J. Barrett; cousins, Amanda Ogle and Stephanie and Alex Harmon, Rhonda (Shawn) Bailey, Jimmy (Jenny) Marcum, Nichol Stowers, Michael (Hanna) Long Michael Turner, Lamont Ogle and Sean Perry; numerous great aunts and uncles as well as several other loving family members. A Visitation and service for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY - Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-7 pm at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N High St, Cols, OH 43214, her private memorial service will follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Kidney Service. Online condolences at shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
