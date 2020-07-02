Mitchell, Tiffany
1981 - 2020
Tiffany Mitchell, age 39. Sunrise May 1, 1981 and Sunset June 22, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, July 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the WRIGHT/MITCHELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com