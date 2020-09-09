1/
Tiffany Nelson
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson, Tiffany
1976 - 2020
Tiffany T.S. Nelson, age 44. Sunrise March 26, 1976 and Sunset September 2, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Meredith Temple COGIC, 1158 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the NELSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Meredith Temple COGIC
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Meredith Temple COGIC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved