Nelson, Tiffany
1976 - 2020
Tiffany T.S. Nelson, age 44. Sunrise March 26, 1976 and Sunset September 2, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Meredith Temple COGIC, 1158 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the NELSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com