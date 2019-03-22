|
|
Wagner, Corrine
1935 - 2019
Corrine R. Wagner, age 83, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Wagner; daughters, Stephanie Tuthill, Carolyn Sigall and Rosalie Harrison; son, Warren Wagner; and 5 grandchildren. Funeral services will be Sunday, March 24th at 10:30 AM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. The service will be webcast live at our website www.epsteinmemorial.com Full notice to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019