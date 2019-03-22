Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Conley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tim Conley Obituary
Wagner, Corrine
1935 - 2019
Corrine R. Wagner, age 83, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Wagner; daughters, Stephanie Tuthill, Carolyn Sigall and Rosalie Harrison; son, Warren Wagner; and 5 grandchildren. Funeral services will be Sunday, March 24th at 10:30 AM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. The service will be webcast live at our website www.epsteinmemorial.com Full notice to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now