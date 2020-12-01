1/1
Tim Hartzler
1949 - 2020
1949 was a very good year. That's the year that Tim's grandfather, Dr. Adrian Hartzler, delivered Tim into the world. Tim was the first born son to Rex and Merle Hartzler, and everyone was delighted with the new addition to the family. Three more sons were later added, one dying soon after birth. Tim grew up in Worthington and graduated from Worthington High School. He spent his hippie years at Ohio University, where he met his future wife, Elvira (Pru). After graduating from college he moved back to Worthington and began teaching English in the Worthington school system. He was involved with setting up the Worthington Linworth Alternative school, where he also taught for several years. He attended graduate school at Indiana University. He left teaching to become a home improvement contractor, an occupation he enjoyed immensely. Tim was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He loved to ride his Harley and play poker with his poker buddies. He had a huge heart and cared deeply for all the dogs he raised and rescued over the years. Tim was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer over four years ago, after recovering from lung cancer twice, and miraculously not only survived but thrived, proving that strength of will and power of mind can overcome any medical prognosis. On November 20, he couldn't fight any longer and he left to romp with all his English Setters who had passed before him. He may have left this earth, but he will be in our hearts and thoughts forever. If you would like to honor Tim's memory, donations may be made to the Columbus Dog Connection at 2761 Johnstown Road, Columbus, Ohio 43219, or at columbusdogconnection.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
