Teegardin, Tim
1941 - 2020
Tim Teegardin, age 79, of Columbus, died July 13 at Sage Park Alzheimers Care Center. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Violet Teegardin. Survived by wife, Maggi; sons, Marque (Dana) and Tilor (Karen); grandchildren, Zach, Blake, Sam, Violet; and brother, Clint "C.B." (Martha) Teegardin. Tim grew up in Ashville, OH before moving to Upper Arlington. He attended the Ohio State University and graduated from CalPoly University with a Bachelors Degree in horticulture. Former owner of Weiland's Market. Member of Scioto Model A Club. Family will receive friends 12-3pm Saturday, July 18, at the Schoedinger Midtown Chapel, 229 East State St., where a funeral service will begin at 3pm. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com
.