1/
Tim Teegardin
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teegardin, Tim
1941 - 2020
Tim Teegardin, age 79, of Columbus, died July 13 at Sage Park Alzheimers Care Center. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Violet Teegardin. Survived by wife, Maggi; sons, Marque (Dana) and Tilor (Karen); grandchildren, Zach, Blake, Sam, Violet; and brother, Clint "C.B." (Martha) Teegardin. Tim grew up in Ashville, OH before moving to Upper Arlington. He attended the Ohio State University and graduated from CalPoly University with a Bachelors Degree in horticulture. Former owner of Weiland's Market. Member of Scioto Model A Club. Family will receive friends 12-3pm Saturday, July 18, at the Schoedinger Midtown Chapel, 229 East State St., where a funeral service will begin at 3pm. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved