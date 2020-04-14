|
Keaton, Timmy L.
1945 - 2020
Timmy L. Keaton was born in Culloden, WV on June 8, 1945, passed away April 7, 2020. He survived multiple surgeries and challenges throughout his life, which created the kind-hearted, empathetic, generous person that all who knew him appreciated. Always positive and determined, he stayed true to his principles throughout his life. After graduating from Milton High School in 1965, Tim worked at the West Virginia state capitol in Charleston for 25 years. He didn't know a person that wasn't a friend, and that included everyone he encountered at his job at the statehouse. After retirement he moved to Dublin, OH to live with his sister, and resided the last 19 years at Mayfair Retirement in Columbus, OH, where he again, didn't know a stranger, and quickly became the beloved comforter of the residents that were sick or lonely. A selfless man, even throughout his many challenges, he continued to face life with grace and joy until his last breath. He left a lasting impression on his family and the many friends he made from all walks of life, who will remember him for his steadfast support of the University of Maryland Terrapins basketball and football teams, his absolute passion for sports, his love of music, and his unique ability to remember facts and trivia. Everyone wanted him on their team for board games! Always a conversationalist, an avid reader, and very curious, he yearned to learn more about places in the world, universities, people, politics, sports, game shows, music and more. Tim was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 7, 2020, his family and friends supporting him throughout his illness. He is missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred K. Gerlach, his beloved "Granny", Adeline Keaton, brother Jackie D Vance, and brother-in-law Jesse Nelson. Tim is survived by his sister Patricia Nelson, aunts, Verna Smith and Dorothy Faulkner, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in memory of Timmy L. Keaton to The Ohio State University, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (#301352): https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=301352. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020