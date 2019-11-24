|
|
Boggs, Timothy A.
1973 - 2019
Timothy A. Boggs, age 46, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1973 to Charles T. ("Tom") and Joanna Boggs. Timothy joins in death his father and leaves behind his mother, wife Susie Boggs, son T.J. Boggs, daughter Taylor Boggs and grandchildren Jacob and Jaxson. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, classic cars and going on cruises. Timothy was employed with Big Lots for the last 25 years. Visitation will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 where the funeral service will also be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hilliard Special Olympics, 2140 Atlas St, Columbus, OH 43228 in Timothy's name. He will be remembered by many as always being a jokester and an avid Andy Griffith fan. Timothy loved chocolate and hot fudge cakes from Frischs.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019