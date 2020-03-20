|
|
Armistead, Timothy
1971 - 2020
Timothy R. Armistead, age 48. Sunrise November 16, 1971 and Sunset March 14, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, March 23, 2020 at True Love Ministries, 1634 Minnesota Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ARMISTEAD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020