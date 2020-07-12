Baugess, Timothy
1956 - 2020
Timothy Curtis Baugess, 64, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born December 25, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elmer and Rachel (Ogilvie) Bauguess. He was retired from Honda of America. He was a bluegrass fan and loved to play his guitar. Before his accident, he was a motorcycle enthusiast who put many miles on his bike each year. Tim is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Jody) Baugess, and Rodney Baugess; sister, Diane (Clarence) Hurst; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.