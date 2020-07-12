1/
Timothy Baugess
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Timothy Curtis Baugess, 64, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born December 25, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elmer and Rachel (Ogilvie) Bauguess. He was retired from Honda of America. He was a bluegrass fan and loved to play his guitar. Before his accident, he was a motorcycle enthusiast who put many miles on his bike each year. Tim is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Jody) Baugess, and Rodney Baugess; sister, Diane (Clarence) Hurst; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
1 entry
July 12, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
Sheila Flood
