Beard, Timothy
Timothy Lee Beard, 72, of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home. He was born on April 29, 1948 in Canton, OH, a son to the late Dale and Bette (Amen) Beard. Tim graduated from Louisville High School in 1968, retired from AEP and was a veteran in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was a big sports fan and inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. Tim was an ASA umpire for almost 50 years, even traveling around the country to umpire nationals. He was a car fanatic and an avid NHRA race fan. Tim is survived by his loving siblings, Pam (Gary) Brill, Jim (Lori) Beard, Ric (Barb) Beard, Joyce (Rick) Teel and Janet (Alec) Brown; uncle, Bob Beard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three uncles. Honoring Tim's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com