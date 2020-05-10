Boyer, Timothy
1963 - 2020
Timothy J. Boyer, age 56, of Canal Winchester, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. Born December 17, 1963 to the late Charles Jack & Marlene Rose (Carder) Boyer, he was a 1982 graduate of Spencerville High School and The Ohio State University. He was employed for 37 years at the Columbus Country Club. Tim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Bobbi; children, Sydney Rose Boyer, New York, NY, and Spencer David Boyer, Fairborn, OH; brother, Charles Boyer; sisters, Sabrina (Patrick) McClure, Lana (Chuck) Horner, Misha (Michael Monnin) Boyer-Monnin; father- and mother-in-law, David & Hetti Petty; sister-in-law, Becki (Scott) Brinker; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Rebecca) Petty, Marcus (Stacy) Petty, Nathan Petty; godfather, Stanley Carder; nieces and nephews. Private visitation and service will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, with interment at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Jimmy West Scholarship at the Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St., Columbus, 43213 in Tim's memory. Online condolences and funeral web stream info at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.