Timothy Bricker


1951 - 2019
Timothy Bricker Obituary
Bricker, Timothy
Timothy Michael Bricker, age 67, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at Kobacker House. He was a 1969 graduate of Bishop Ready High School. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Bonnie Bricker. Survived by loving companion of 25 years, Gail Smith; sister, Diana Carrabine; nephew, Ryan Carrabine; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Private arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
