Timothy C. Chesbrough
1949 - 2020
Chesbrough, Timothy C.
1949 - 2020
Timothy Clifford Chesbrough, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born December 4, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Mary Chesbrough. He is preceded in death by his twin brother Thomas Chesbrough. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; siblings, Don Chesbrough, Dan Chesbrough, Jim (Angela) Chesbrough, and Joe Chesbrough; and 5 nieces and nephews. He served as a Medic in the Army. Tim was employed by the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. A special thanks to the Ohio Health Hospice team, the doctors and nurses at Riverside Palliative, and Ms. Green, our in-house caregiver, with Comforcare Agency. Inurnment will be at Dayton National Cemetery and services will be private. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Tim's memory. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or photo.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
