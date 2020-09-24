Chesbrough, Timothy C.
1949 - 2020
Timothy Clifford Chesbrough, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born December 4, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Mary Chesbrough. He is preceded in death by his twin brother Thomas Chesbrough. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; siblings, Don Chesbrough, Dan Chesbrough, Jim (Angela) Chesbrough, and Joe Chesbrough; and 5 nieces and nephews. He served as a Medic in the Army. Tim was employed by the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. A special thanks to the Ohio Health Hospice team, the doctors and nurses at Riverside Palliative, and Ms. Green, our in-house caregiver, with Comforcare Agency. Inurnment will be at Dayton National Cemetery and services will be private. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in Tim's memory.
