Cavanaugh, Timothy
1954 - 2019
Tim Cavanaugh was born May 18, 1954 and went up to the great ballfieid in the sky May 17, 2019 just hours shy of his 65th birthday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tim was a life long resident of Grandview Heights where graduated from Grandview High School in 1973, Tim attended the Ohio State University. He was a fixture with the youth sports in Grandview, working with the Parks and Recreation department for over 40 years as a coach, referee, umpire and mentor to the youth of Grandview, generations knew Tim and he had there respect, he treated each child with the same smile and enthusiasm and made them all feel special, he was always known to have a pocket full of Bazooka Bubble Gum which he shared with the kids, they all looked forward to seeing Timmy who was always a kid at heart so he got along well with them. Tim worked for Loeb Electric where he was well known, everyone in the industry liked Tim, he was always willing to go above and beyond to help his customers out and they appreciated this along with his quick wit and constant smile. Tim was also a loving uncle to Kelsi, Brady and Carter, he loved them like they were his own, going out of his way to attend their events so he could watch them grow, they were his one true love and they will miss him dearly. Tim lived with his brother Kevin for the majority of his life, from growing up together and eventually moving into to Kevin's home, they were only apart for a few years in the 70's. In his final days Tim was cared for by our brother, Tom, who made sure his last days were spent at home, he did everything possible to make him comfortable and care for him until the end. Tim is preceeded in death by his parents John and Margaret (Maggie) Cavanaugh and is survived by his brothers, Tom, Kevin and Brian Cavanaugh; niece and nephew, Kelsi and Brady Cavanaugh; and great-nephew, Carter Cavanaugh. Fly high Timmy and say hello to all who have gone before you. A Mass honoring his memory will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name preferred to either Heartland Hospice or the . Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019