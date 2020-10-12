Timothy Davis

Davis, Timothy

Timothy Richard Davis, 61, of Columbus, Ohio, passed October 9, 2020. Tim was born September 9, 1959 to Horace Sr. and Pauline Davis. A graduate of Linden McKinley HS, Tim was a long time employee of The Limited Brands and Mast Logistics. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, building models and creating miniature dollhouses, visiting family, cruising the Caribbean and was an avid fan of The Ohio State University. Tim is celebrated by his devoted wife and partner of over 40 years, Dawn E. Davis; sons, Timothy L Davis and Justin (Ginger) Davis; daughter, Danielle M. Davis; grandsons, Christopher Cade and Cameron Davis; granddaughters, Mikala Jackson and Piper Davis; and mother in love, Ilo M. Simmons, all of Columbus, Ohio; father in love, Larry W. Lee; brothers, Ronald (Lady Dawn) Davis, Bowersville, OH, Gordon (Cindy) Davis, Toledo, OH and Mylo (Cheryl) Simmons, Columbus, OH; sisters, Carol Carter, Lolita Watkins, Darlene Bowman all of Zion, IL, Carole Simmons and Toni Simmons, both of Columbus OH; aunt, Ella Winfield, Columbus, OH; good friend, Chuck Sherrod; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tim has been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store