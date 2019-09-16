|
|
Davis, Timothy E.
1953 - 2019
Timothy E. Davis, age 65. Sunrise October 3, 1953 and Sunset September 15, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 41 N. 21st Street. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DAVIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019