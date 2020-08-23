1/1
Timothy W. Gray, 74, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away Friday August 21, 2020. He was born December 12, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Lloyd and Leota Gray. Timothy was proud to call himself a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Western Electric/Lucent after 30 plus years of dedicated work. Tim loved the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Football, NASCAR Racing, traveling, attending his children's softball games and countless grandchildren's sporting and school events. Tim was known for his infectious smile, deep dimples, beautiful singing voice and melodic whistle. Timothy is survived in passing by his loving wife of 45 years Linda Gray; children Lori (Scott) Hoff, Robin (Chris) Bish, and Jonathan (Stephanie) Gray; step-children Timmy (Jeff) Reynolds and Brian Reynolds; 8 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Viola Bailey and Barbara Schrack; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his grandson Matthew; daughter-in-law Maria; brothers Allan and Elmer; and sisters Elsie, Juanita, Fran, and Lois. Family and friends may call from 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home 289 S. Main St Pataskala, Ohio. Upon family wishes there will be a private service held.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
