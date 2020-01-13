|
|
Groves, Timothy
1955 - 2019
Timothy Allen Groves age 64, Thursday, January 9, 2020 Grant Medical Center. Born in Marietta, Ohio. Former co-owner of Eastern Glass. He was an avid collector die cast cars. Survived by partner, Jerry Rittgers; sisters, Rhonda Shafer, Theresa (David) Dick; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Victor and Wanda Groves, sister Victoria Campbell. Funeral service Thursday 2PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 12noon until time of service. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020