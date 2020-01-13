Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Timothy Groves


1955 - 2020
Groves, Timothy
1955 - 2019
Timothy Allen Groves age 64, Thursday, January 9, 2020 Grant Medical Center. Born in Marietta, Ohio. Former co-owner of Eastern Glass. He was an avid collector die cast cars. Survived by partner, Jerry Rittgers; sisters, Rhonda Shafer, Theresa (David) Dick; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Victor and Wanda Groves, sister Victoria Campbell. Funeral service Thursday 2PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 12noon until time of service. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
