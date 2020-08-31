1/1
Timothy Kelly II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly, II, Timothy
Timothy Lee Kelly, II, 40, of Circleville, passed away on August 29, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Cheryl (Forrest) Kelly and Timothy Lee Kelly SR, on May 27, 1980. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kathleen and Guy Forrest and Mae Willowdean Brilinski, Uncles James and Guy Forrest III, Larry Potts and Terry Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Katrina (Demint) Kelly; 2 sons, Nathaniel and Brenden, all of Circleville; his parents; sisters, Catherine Thornburg, Kelly Oyer, Cassidy Kelly; brothers, Ben Thornburg, Shaun, Keith and Joshua Kelly; grandfather, David Brilinski; numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; in laws, Sherry Crosby and grandma, Shirley Bailey. Tim was an avid member of the AMA, NRA and the American Diabetes Association. Funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be Browns Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved