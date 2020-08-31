Kelly, II, Timothy
Timothy Lee Kelly, II, 40, of Circleville, passed away on August 29, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Cheryl (Forrest) Kelly and Timothy Lee Kelly SR, on May 27, 1980. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kathleen and Guy Forrest and Mae Willowdean Brilinski, Uncles James and Guy Forrest III, Larry Potts and Terry Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Katrina (Demint) Kelly; 2 sons, Nathaniel and Brenden, all of Circleville; his parents; sisters, Catherine Thornburg, Kelly Oyer, Cassidy Kelly; brothers, Ben Thornburg, Shaun, Keith and Joshua Kelly; grandfather, David Brilinski; numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; in laws, Sherry Crosby and grandma, Shirley Bailey. Tim was an avid member of the AMA, NRA and the American Diabetes Association
. Funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be Browns Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.