Timothy McGrath
1951 - 2020
Timothy M. McGrath, 69, of Lewis Center, Ohio, left this life peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 with as much dignity and strength with which he lived his life. A warrior of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), he is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Carolyn McGrath. He is also survived by his sons, Sean (Melissa) McGrath and Kyle McGrath; stepdaughters, Lindsay (Jeff) Zezech and Lauren (Ryan) Stull; and his beloved and treasured grandchildren, Raelynn and Kaiden McGrath, Madeline and Gage Zezech, and Lincoln, Harper, and Greyson Stull. Timothy is also survived by his brother, Terrence McGrath; and sisters, Kathy (Jim) Nickel, Donna Lee McGrath, Sharon (Joe) Ochwat, Shelly Lindemann; and his many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Madonna M. and John P. McGrath. A mass will be held on Friday, September 18 at 10AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Worthington, Ohio, followed by a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio. Timothy was in our lives for too short a time, but will spend an eternity in our hearts. The family asks that donations be made to the ALS Association in his name, as the fight for a cure carries on. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
