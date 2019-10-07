|
Mogan, Timothy
Timothy "Tim" Mogan, age 74, was born February 3, 1945 in Circleville, Ohio, resided in Westerville, Ohio, and died on October 5, 2019, surrounded by family. The birth and death of this great man were not nearly as relevant as all the years in between. Tim was a man of unwavering Catholic faith. His greatest loves were his God, his wife, his four daughters and sons-in-law, and all 11 of his adored grandchildren – to whom he bestowed infinite wisdom and valuable life lessons…including correct grammar. He was passionate about his Buckeyes, Browns, Johnny Walker Black, the work of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Jude, his beloved Irish roots, and his giant, extended Mogan family – and not necessarily in that order. If you couldn't find him cheering on one of his grandkids at a sporting or music event, you could most-definitely find him on the golf course or in the gym. He also loved to work with wood, and built everything from backyard playsets for his children and grandchildren, to backyard decks, on which the entire family would spend endless hours gathered together enjoying each other's company. His fires warmed the house and his loved ones hearts. He gave tight hugs, and "I Love You" flowed frequently from his mouth. He had so much love in his heart, and extended that gift to so many. He was a man to be admired – and not just for his debonair looks. As an all-around athlete, his high school and college sports career included titles in wrestling, football, track, and diving at Circleville High School and OSU. Tim also proudly served in the United States Army National Guard, and worked in IT as an employment recruiter during his professional days, as well as volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and the Westerville Area Resource Ministry. He was the center of everything, be it the family or the party. Preceded in death by parents Wayne and Hannah Hickey Mogan, brothers Wayne "Pat," John, Jerry, and Joe Mogan, sisters Idabelle White, and Sally Thomas. He is survived by wife, Polly Mogan; children, Christine Kenney (Mike), Michelle Morse (Terry), Sarah Smail (Mike), and Caitlin Killilea (Heath); grandchildren, Hannah, Sean, Grace and Zach Kenney, Nate, Shea, Sari, Will and Tessa Morse, Keira Smail, and Brooks Killilea; siblings, Helen Morrison (Doug), and Mary Hartley; nephew, "brother" Pat Mogan; and many other dearly loved family members. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N State St, Westerville, OH 43082. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High St, Lewis Center, OH 43035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences. Tim. Dad. Gpa. The Man. The Myth. The Legend. He lived life to the fullest and will be forever in the minds and hearts of his loving family and friends.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019