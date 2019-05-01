|
|
Myers, Timothy
1952 - 2019
Timothy Myers, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 and was born on January 8, 1952. Tim is preceded in death by his parents George and Betty and his sister Renee West (Jim). He is survived by his wife, Patsy; his sister, Rebecca McDowell (Jack); and his brother, Jon Myers (Joyce). Tim's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where his Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 4. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019