Kenny, Timothy P.
Timothy P. Kenny, passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 78 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Paul and Thelma (Mapstone) Kenny in 1941. Tim attended Ohio State University and Marquette College of Law, class of 1966. He practiced law in Cleveland and Columbus for many years before moving to Florida. Survived by loving wife, Susan G. Kenny; four children: daughter, Katie Scanlan (Rob); sons, John (Stacey), Mike (Suzanne), Kevin (Mary) Kenny; and 17 grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Cheryl Bartels-Poore. To see full obit go to: www.cremationstampabay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019