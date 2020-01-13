|
Reis, Timothy
Timothy F. Reis, age 77, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Born in the Columbus Southend and later resided at Harbor Hills. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Isabelle and brother Jim. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Priscilla; sons, Brian and Andy (Lori); grandchildren, Jacob (Stephaine), Sara (Matthaüs), Alex, Bess, Michael; great grandchildren, Ellie and Avi; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Patty Burchfield; nephews, Kirk, Kyle, Nick and Ryan. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Friday at St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020