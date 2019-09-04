Home

Riley, Timothy
1957 - 2019
Timothy James Riley, age 62, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was an active member of Just North UCC where he was involved with the choir and other activities. He is preceded in death by his parents Rev. James and Winifred Riley, and his wife Debra Geesey Riley. He is survived by his sister, Katherine (Carlene Triplett) Riley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Just North UCC, 2040 West Henderson Rd., Cols. 43220, Saturday, September 14 at 2 pm, fellowship to follow. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
