Timothy Shrewsbery
1965 - 2020
Timothy Shrewsbery, age 55, of Columbus, Ohio, died unexpectedly November 10, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 16, 1965. On December 24, 2013, he married William Mast. They shared 19 years together. Timothy is survived by his husband, William Mast; father, Harold (Mickey) Shrewsbery; siblings, Gary (Bonnie) Shrewsbery, Lisa Cocklin, Lynn (Mike) Zinsmeister, and Tami (Kurt) Vaughn; mother-in-law, Rhoda Mast; brother-in-law, Russell (Mary) Mast; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Evan) Slaughenhoupt, Mitzi Huntley (Kevin Thomas), and Vicki Birkey; many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and his devoted dogs, Baxter and Molly. He was preceded in death by his mother Florence Dittsworth. Timothy worked as a Philanthropist, Fundraiser, Social Activist and Santa. He was a member of the Columbus Gay Mens Chorus, a leader and Board Member at Camp Sunrise, founder and producer of the Bearvillities benefit show, and a strong advocate for Kaleidoscope Youth Center. Timothy enjoyed gardening, producing shows, giving gifts and was a lover of dogs. His proudest achievement was being able to help so many kids impacted by HIV/AIDS through Camp Sunrise. Timothy was a big- hearted man that would do anything for anyone in need. He never met a stranger and loved being Santa to friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kaleidoscope Youth Center, 603 E. Town Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
