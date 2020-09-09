1/1
Timothy Simmons
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simmons, Timothy
1953 - 2020
Timothy Simmons, age 67, passed away September 4, 2020. Celebration of Life 10AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First A.M.E. Zion Church, 873 Bryden Rd., where his family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and proper distancing according to current public health guidelines is required. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Timothy's memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First A.M.E. Zion Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First A.M.E. Zion Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved