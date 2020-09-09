Simmons, Timothy1953 - 2020Timothy Simmons, age 67, passed away September 4, 2020. Celebration of Life 10AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First A.M.E. Zion Church, 873 Bryden Rd., where his family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and proper distancing according to current public health guidelines is required. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Timothy's memorial celebration wall at