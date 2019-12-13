|
|
Spears, Timothy
1971 - 2019
Timothy Richard Spears, age 48, passed away December 4, 2019. Tim was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 16, 1971. He is preceded in death by father Richard Spears. Tim is survived by mother, Patricia Sims; sister, Tamela Spears; children, Kayla (Jacob) Cole, Madison Justus, Timothy Spears Jr., Lillian Spears; grandchildren, Levi and Emily Cole; uncle to Christopher Spears, Wyatt Grimm, Cheyenne Grimm; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends at Obetz Church of the Nazarene, January 4, 2020 from 12-2pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019