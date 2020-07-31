English, Timothy T.

1939 - 2020

Tim, "THE SAXMAN", passed peacefully on June 22 at his home at St. George on the commons, following a brief struggle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Loryn, his brother Dale English, and son James English. Survived by daughters, Kelly Humphries (Joe), Debra Sue English (Alix); grandchildren, Sammy and Elijah Humphries; sons, Tim English and Chris English; and stepson, Billy Coomes; and his brother, Nathan English (Susan); and Carolyn and many loving friends who had become his extended family. A celebration of Tim's Life will be held on Sunday, August 16, on what would have been Tim's 81st birthday. The celebration of life will take place at Mickey's Bar, 1230 W 5th Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43212 from 2-4pm. Masks required.



