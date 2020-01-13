|
|
Walker, Timothy
1946 - 2020
Tim passed into the arms of our Lord at home surrounded by his loving family on January 10, 2020. Tim was born November 3, 1946 in Cleveland to Robert and Martha (Retter) Walker who predeceased him. He spent much of his boyhood in Washington state. His teenage years were spent in Paris, France and he graduated from Paris-American High School in 1965. He travelled back to the U.S. on his own to attend The Ohio State University. There he made many life-long friends, became an avid Buckeye fan and received a degree in chemistry in 1969. That accomplishment landed him a job at Chemical Abstracts Service. Tim worked there his entire career of 43 years. He worked in various staff and management positions and was instrumental in the development of the initial version of SciFinder in 1995. One warm June night in 1971, Tim took a chance on a blind date with Jean Marstiller. It wasn't love at first sight, but after 6 weeks they got engaged and married January 8, 1972. Tim and Jean just celebrated their 48th anniversary. Tim was father to Mandy Walker, Karin Walker and Mike (Laura) Walker. He was Papa to Rachel and Mia Larger and Grandpa Tim to Macy Wilson. He loved his kids and grandkids. Tim is also survived by siblings, John (Muff) Walker, Kathy (Ray) Karaffa, and Kevin (Brenda) Walker. There are also many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends. As a member of Sunbury United Methodist Church, Tim was the driving force in creating SUM lunch, a summer lunch program for the youth of Sunbury and Bountiful Backpacks, a weekend food program for elementary children of Big Walnut district. He also delivered Meals on Wheels in Delaware County and was a volunteer driver for Sourcepoint. Tim also enjoyed duck hunting, gardening, beach vacations and time with his family. An abiding faith in God was a huge part of Tim's life. He had many health challenges these last few years and endured pain and suffering with grace. He was a member of the Emmaus community, participated in Bible Study Fellowship for many years and taught Bible studies at church. Tim's deep faith influenced his family and friends to strengthen their faith journeys. Tim will be greatly missed by Jean, the family, and friends. We are thankful he was a big part of our lives. A memorial service celebrating Tim's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12PM at the Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 West Cherry Street, Sunbury, OH, 43071. The family will receive friends from 10AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020