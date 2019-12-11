|
Wolfe, Timothy
Timothy Wolfe, age 46, of Columbus, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Timothy was an avid Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed his kids and being a father. Preceded in death by father Donnie Wolfe, stepmother Emily Wolfe and sister Anne Marie Mead. Survived by mother, Margaret "Peggy" Havens; significant other, Roberta Lafayette; children, Jerrick, Hailey, Alexa, Kristi'Ana and Karma; grandson, Wiley; brother, Scott Wolfe; many nieces, nephews and host of friends. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019