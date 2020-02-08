Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St
St. Joseph Cemetery, OH
Tina Decker Obituary
Decker, Tina
Tina Marie Decker, age 73, passed away Friday February 7, 2020 at OSU Hospital. Survived by children Jeannine Jenkins, Chris Schwartzwalder and Robert Schwartzwalder; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
