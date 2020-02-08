|
|
Decker, Tina
Tina Marie Decker, age 73, passed away Friday February 7, 2020 at OSU Hospital. Survived by children Jeannine Jenkins, Chris Schwartzwalder and Robert Schwartzwalder; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020