Tina Gillum
1962 - 2020
Tina Gillum age 57 passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory 2693 W. Broad St . go to www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
