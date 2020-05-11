Gillum, Tina
1962 - 2020
Tina Gillum age 57 passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory 2693 W. Broad St . go to www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
1962 - 2020
Tina Gillum age 57 passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory 2693 W. Broad St . go to www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.