Mullins, Tina
1962 - 2020
Tina Ann Mullins, age 57. Sunrise November 24, 1962 and Sunset October 26, 2020. Public Visitation 1pm followed by a Private Memorial Service at 2:30pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The Mullins Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com