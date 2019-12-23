|
|
Kelley, Tina P.
Tina Pandora Kelley, age 62, of Sedalia, Ohio, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. A graduate of Madison Plains High School, Class of 1975, Tina served on the Sedalia-Midway Village Council for many years. Tina was loved by many. She was known for her caring manner and great sense of humor. She loved animals and took in many. She was an excellent teller of fairytales to her many nieces and nephews as they grew. She was a loving and faithful caretaker to her parents and she will be missed by many. Tina was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Patricia Kelley, her grandparents Lillian Scuffins, Dane and Mary Kelley and her sister-in-law Sibyl Kelley. She is survived by her siblings: Linton (Debra) Kelley, Evan Kelley and Amber (Allan) Merritt; nieces & nephews: Rachel (Chris) Powoski, Meagan (Brooks) Thompson, Dustin Kelley, Kyle Hasted and Ciara (Nathan) Cottrill; great-niece and great-nephews: Abbey, Judah and Atticus; and dear, dear friend Richard Mitchell. A Memorial Gathering will be held at 1:00p.m. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019 at the SEDALIA CHRISTIAN UNION CHURCH, Fellowship Hall, 65 South St., Sedalia, OH 43151. The Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Kelley Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019