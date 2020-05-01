Reeves, Tina
1962 - 2020
Tina Marie Reeves entered her eternal life in heaven on April 27, 2020 at the age of 58. She was born to the late Anne Pearl Churchill and Tyrone Burton. Tina was preceded in death by her grandmother Versula Jamar and nephew Tyler Jamar. Tina is survived by her 3 daughters, Tiana (Omesh) Mohabir, Tiffany Reeves and Tanisha Reeves; grandchildren, Jai, Janiya, Heavyn, Josiah, Adam, Amiyah, Nehamiah, Jordan, Mariah and Jayden; sister, Tolea Jamar; and brother, Tyrone Jamar. As well as her loving niece/nephews and a host of cousins. Tina had a huge heart and was always there to listen or help with a smile. Being involved in her daughter's life was what she lived for. She cherished her grandchildren, never turning down an opportunity to spoil or be with them. Receiving her G.E.D was just the beginning of her many accomplishments. She attended Columbus City School of Practical Nursing and received her nursing license in 2009. She then went on to receive a bachelor's of science from Franklin University in 2012. Tina worked as a Personal Care Associate at the Ohio State University for over 8 years. She started at Pickaway Correctional Institution in 2006. Where she remained employed until her passing. Tina's selflessness was second to none. She never asked for anything for herself, complained or said "what if". She lived her life always thinking of others and never herself. A special Thank You to the staff at Mt. Carmel East Hospital (Kim and Zack) and The Ohio State University critical care team (Alex, Jonathan and Janet). Mom we LOVE and miss you! Private services 11am Monday, May 4, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, live-stream service, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Reeves Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.