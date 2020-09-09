Tarantelli (Trombetta), TinaTina C. Tarantelli, age 96, September 6, 2020. Retired from the White Castle Corporation. An Active Member of Saint John the Baptist Church, where she volunteered and worked the Italian Festival, baking pizzelle's for many years. She also belonged to the St. John Sodality of the Madonna and the St. Anthony Padua Circle, #1. She is preceded in death by her husband Emilio, parents Domenico and Maria, brother Pietro, mother-in-law and father-in-law Virgilio and Concetta Tarantelli, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Rosie, Jerry, Andy, Hugo, Gino, Shirley, Gloria and Flora. Survived by brother, Marco; sisters, Dora Almonte and Silvia (Humberto) Sanelli; brother-in-law, Ed (Mary Lou) Tarantelli; numerous nieces and nephews including, Lino and Domenico Almonte; and many more nieces and nephews. A host of friends and neighbors including Jim McGee, Barbara Haedin, Judy and Liz. Friends received Friday from 2-5PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where friend and family are asked to meet. Fr. William A. Metzger, Celebrant. Guests are asked to please social distance and wear a mask at the Funeral Home as well as at the Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Circle#1 C/O Patty Brown, 1337 Doten Ave., Columbus, OH. 43212, or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or St. Francis Catholic Church in Tina's name. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.