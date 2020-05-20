Tina Vowell
1962 - 2020
Vowell, Tina
1962 - 2020
Tina Vowell, 58, of Columbus, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born January 18, 1962 in Columbus to Ralph and Alberta (White) Rausch. Preceded by her parents, son Damien Vowell and brother Steve Walker. Survived by Nicole (Mercedes) Vowell; grandchild, Riley; and siblings, Sharee Whitlow, Teresa (James) Shirkey and Debbie Kelley. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
