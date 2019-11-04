|
|
Washington, Tina
1969 - 2019
Tina R Washington, age 50. Sunrise September 24, 1969 and Sunset November 2, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WASHINGTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019