Rippey, Tisha1973 - 2020Tisha Rippey, age 46, passed away June 5, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Memorial Service 12:30 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. Tisha will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Tisha's memorial celebration wall at