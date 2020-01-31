|
Abbott, Todd Edward
1974 - 2020
Todd Edward Abbott, age 45, born April 15, 1974, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. Todd was the beloved son of Brice and Nancy and much-loved brother of Heidi (Al). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Todd graduated from Grove City High School in 1992 and attended Capital University. May he rest in peace. Per Todd's wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio. Those who wish may contribute to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 215, Columbus, OH 43231 or , 35 East Chestnut Street, Suite 503, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020