|
|
Gragg, Todd H.
1964 - 2019
Todd H. Gragg, age 55, passed away suddenly on Friday November 9, 2019 at his residence. Todd is preceded in death by his parents; Patrick and Judy Gragg. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Tifannie, sons; Tanner and Tucker, brother; Ty (Jean) Gragg, sister; Teresa (Mark) Ables, and many Aunts, Uncles, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Todd was employed at Budget Car Sales and then worked for Hatfield Used Car Center. He was a people person and could talk to anyone. Todd loved many things including the Ohio State Buckeyes, watching all sports, NASCAR, fishing, vacations with his family in Florida, but most of all spending quality time with his wife and children. Todd loved helping others and was a proud Father. A visitation will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY Chapel where Funeral service will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 10 am with Pastor Dale George officiating. Interment will be at Galloway Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Todd's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a Trust Fund being set up for Tanner and Tucker.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019