|
|
Lee, Todd
Todd M. Lee, Friday, February 28. Born on July 23, 1964 in Springfield, Oh. Employed by the Broward Sherriff's Office as a Digital Forensics Examiner and was an affiliate of the South Florida ICAC Program. Prior to joining the Sheriff's Office, he was a 23 year veteran of the Columbus Police Dept. An avid fisherman, Trekkie, foodie, and a devoted OSU fan. Survived by wife 5 five years and partner for 17 years, Young Lee; children, Elisa (Miles) Langley, Christopher (Kara) and Elaina Lee (Taylor); 3 grandchildren; father, David Lee; two brothers, Douglas and Jackson Lee; sister, Katharine Lee; and former wife, Tecia Lee. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Brady Lee. A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, www.fredhunters.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020