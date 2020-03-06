Home

More Obituaries for Todd Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Lee

Todd Lee Obituary
Lee, Todd
Todd M. Lee, Friday, February 28. Born on July 23, 1964 in Springfield, Oh. Employed by the Broward Sherriff's Office as a Digital Forensics Examiner and was an affiliate of the South Florida ICAC Program. Prior to joining the Sheriff's Office, he was a 23 year veteran of the Columbus Police Dept. An avid fisherman, Trekkie, foodie, and a devoted OSU fan. Survived by wife 5 five years and partner for 17 years, Young Lee; children, Elisa (Miles) Langley, Christopher (Kara) and Elaina Lee (Taylor); 3 grandchildren; father, David Lee; two brothers, Douglas and Jackson Lee; sister, Katharine Lee; and former wife, Tecia Lee. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Brady Lee. A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, www.fredhunters.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020
