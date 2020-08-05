Nesbitt, Todd
1970 - 2020
Todd Dwight Nesbitt, age 50. Sunrise May 31, 1970 and Sunset July 25, 2020. Public Viewing 8-9am and Private Visitation 9AM and Funeral 10AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and offer condolences to The NESBITT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com