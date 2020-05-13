Payne, Todd
Todd E. Payne, age 58; 2:00 p.m. Public Visitation followed by 3:00 p.m. Private Family Funeral Service Monday, May 18, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 16, 2020.